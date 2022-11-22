Brokerages Set Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target at $8.11

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLLY shares. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Holley in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Holley to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

NYSE HLLY opened at $2.80 on Friday. Holley has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Holley in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Holley by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

