Brokerages Set Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY) Target Price at $114.00

Shares of Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

SLVYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Solvay from €125.00 ($127.55) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Solvay from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Solvay from €98.00 ($100.00) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Solvay from €108.00 ($110.20) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Solvay from €121.00 ($123.47) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Solvay Price Performance

OTC:SLVYY opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. Solvay has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

About Solvay

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

