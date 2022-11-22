Analysts Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price at $21.90

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 463,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $311,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

