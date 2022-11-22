Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $121.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.13.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $107.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $335,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 145.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,150,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

