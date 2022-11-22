Brokerages Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price at $343.73

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $343.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $393.00 to $308.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $295.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 0.46. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.63.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.1% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

