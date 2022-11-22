The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $139.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.45.

Several analysts recently commented on SJM shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at $89,780,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,944,000 after buying an additional 35,382 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,815,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,310,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM stock opened at $148.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $152.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

