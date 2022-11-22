Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $124.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $787,666.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $787,666.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,541.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $766,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,740.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,788 shares of company stock worth $6,067,739. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 241.5% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 906,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,573,000 after purchasing an additional 641,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 604.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after buying an additional 312,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,718,000 after acquiring an additional 191,738 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $121.75 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.74. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

