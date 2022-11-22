SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives C$36.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. ATB Capital cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

TSE SNC opened at C$24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.42. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$21.27 and a twelve month high of C$33.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

