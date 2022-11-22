Brokerages Set Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Target Price at C$13.27

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$9.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.81. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.87 and a 52-week high of C$15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

