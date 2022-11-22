Analysts Set Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Target Price at $34.97

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.97.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNLSY. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Renault from €28.00 ($28.57) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Renault from €34.00 ($34.69) to €36.00 ($36.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $6.82 on Friday. Renault has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.