Britvic (LON:BVIC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 935 ($11.06) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Britvic from GBX 845 ($9.99) to GBX 830 ($9.81) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 960 ($11.35) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 981.25 ($11.60).

Britvic stock opened at GBX 761.50 ($9.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 744.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 795.75. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 7.82 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 960 ($11.35). The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,730.68.

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.22), for a total value of £39,569.40 ($46,788.93). Insiders acquired 60 shares of company stock worth $45,440 over the last quarter.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

