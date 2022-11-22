StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.24 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 4.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

About Fuel Tech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech during the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

Further Reading

