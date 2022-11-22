StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Fuel Tech Stock Performance
NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.24 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 4.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuel Tech (FTEK)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.