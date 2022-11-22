DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DKNG. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.96.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. DraftKings has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $37.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

About DraftKings

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,555,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $69,110,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 115.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accomplice Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,313,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

