DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on DKNG. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.96.
DraftKings Stock Performance
Shares of DKNG stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. DraftKings has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $37.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.