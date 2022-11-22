Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COST. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $523.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $231.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $490.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.38.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,838,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,185 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $297,535,000 after purchasing an additional 24,147 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 272,903 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $128,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

