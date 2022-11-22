William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.44 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.73. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share.
Several other research firms have also commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.
In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,688 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,239 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
