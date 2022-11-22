Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

About Carver Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.