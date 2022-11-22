Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on Caesarstone to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Caesarstone Trading Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $6.31 on Friday. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.
About Caesarstone
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.
