Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on Caesarstone to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $6.31 on Friday. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Caesarstone by 113.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 12,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

