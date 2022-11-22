Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.
LBRDK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.80.
Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $167.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
