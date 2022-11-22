Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

LBRDK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $167.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty Broadband

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $9,171,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.