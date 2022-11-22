Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Doximity in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Doximity’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Doximity’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.94.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $31.16 on Monday. Doximity has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.86 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 36.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 46.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

