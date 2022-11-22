Astec Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Astec Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Astec Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Astec Industries stock opened at $42.46 on Monday. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $72.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $964.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $315.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at $77,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 182.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 31.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently -144.44%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Further Reading

