Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Boosted by Taglich Brothers

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Decisionpoint Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Decisionpoint Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Decisionpoint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DPSI opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.78. Decisionpoint Systems has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $14.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Decisionpoint Systems

About Decisionpoint Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc provides and integrates enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping to move business decision points closer to its customers. It makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere.

See Also

