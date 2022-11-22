Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Boosted by Taglich Brothers

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Decisionpoint Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Decisionpoint Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Decisionpoint Systems Stock Performance
Shares of DPSI opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.78. Decisionpoint Systems has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $14.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Decisionpoint Systems
About Decisionpoint Systems
Decisionpoint Systems, Inc provides and integrates enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping to move business decision points closer to its customers. It makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Decisionpoint Systems (DPSI)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.