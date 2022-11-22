Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for NCR Co. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NCR in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for NCR’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NCR’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. NCR had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NCR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NCR stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. NCR has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NCR by 24.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 40,727 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in NCR by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NCR by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in NCR by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in NCR by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 237,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 170,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

