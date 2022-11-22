CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CDW in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for CDW’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share.

CDW has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

CDW stock opened at $185.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,590,000 after purchasing an additional 120,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,145 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,098,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,852,000 after purchasing an additional 82,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 89.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,669 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.28%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

