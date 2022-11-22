Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Issued By SVB Leerink

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Affimed in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Affimed’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

AFMD opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $266.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.19. Affimed has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Affimed by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

