Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Increased by Analyst

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for LPL Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.46. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.23 EPS.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.86.

LPL Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

LPLA opened at $222.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $271.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,777,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,046,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,183,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after acquiring an additional 362,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after acquiring an additional 338,360 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,739. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.