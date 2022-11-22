Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Boosted by Analyst

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennantPark Investment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for PennantPark Investment’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $402.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -162.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

