Brokers Issue Forecasts for Citigroup Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski expects that the company will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS.

Citigroup Price Performance

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

NYSE:C opened at $48.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $94.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 16.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 50.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 36,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,882,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,174,000 after purchasing an additional 76,659 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 30,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Citigroup by 16.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 94,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.