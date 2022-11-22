Analysts Set Expectations for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 4.5 %

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of KLIC opened at $46.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $73.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $68,362.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,347.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 513.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.