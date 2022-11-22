Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Lowered by Analyst

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Nag now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

GoDaddy Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $73.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.85. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $88.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in GoDaddy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in GoDaddy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 27.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,975 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $148,051.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,050 shares in the company, valued at $16,172,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $35,025.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $148,051.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares in the company, valued at $16,172,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,623 shares of company stock worth $565,393 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.