Analysts Offer Predictions for DISH Network Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of DISH Network in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for DISH Network’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DISH Network’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on DISH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

DISH Network Price Performance

Insider Activity at DISH Network

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 110,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,840,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,100.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in DISH Network by 2.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in DISH Network by 16.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in DISH Network by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in DISH Network during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in DISH Network by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.