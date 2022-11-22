National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Metro in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRU. TD Securities boosted their target price on Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Desjardins upped their price target on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Metro from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$76.44.

Metro Stock Performance

Metro Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$77.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Metro has a one year low of C$60.59 and a one year high of C$77.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Metro

(Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Read More

