Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for NanoXplore Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Raymond James cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$28.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.39 million.

NanoXplore Stock Down 0.4 %

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cormark lowered their price target on NanoXplore from C$9.30 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

GRA stock opened at C$2.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$437.12 million and a PE ratio of -24.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.48. NanoXplore has a twelve month low of C$2.35 and a twelve month high of C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

