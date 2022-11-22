Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Euroseas Ltd. Decreased by Univest Sec (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Univest Sec cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Euroseas in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Univest Sec analyst J. Jang now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.82. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $15.43 per share. Univest Sec also issued estimates for Euroseas’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.12 EPS.

Get Euroseas alerts:

ESEA has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Euroseas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Euroseas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Euroseas Stock Down 5.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas

ESEA opened at $19.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $142.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. Euroseas has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $35.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 27.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 19.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 57.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 20.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Euroseas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.