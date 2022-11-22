Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Euroseas Ltd. Decreased by Univest Sec (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Univest Sec cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Euroseas in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Univest Sec analyst J. Jang now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.82. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $15.43 per share. Univest Sec also issued estimates for Euroseas’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.12 EPS.
ESEA has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Euroseas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Euroseas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Euroseas Stock Down 5.3 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 27.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 19.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 57.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 20.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Euroseas Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.
Euroseas Company Profile
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).
