Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.30) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.35). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $9.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of -0.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,027 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,359,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 627,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 690,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $197,602.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,654,927 shares in the company, valued at $85,122,788.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $175,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $197,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,654,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,122,788.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,516 shares of company stock worth $1,868,566 in the last ninety days. 22.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

