Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Decreased by Analyst

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sonos in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Sonos’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $17.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00. Sonos has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $33.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 74.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 100.0% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 339.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

