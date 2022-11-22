Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Copart, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2022

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Copart in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $64.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.75. Copart has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Copart

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Copart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Copart by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Copart by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.