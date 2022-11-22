Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Copart, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Copart in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $64.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.75. Copart has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Copart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Copart by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Copart by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

