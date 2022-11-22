PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $11.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. The company has a market cap of $509.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.78 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,266.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 35.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7,051.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28,207 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 37,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

