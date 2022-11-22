Micron Technology, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Micron Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Micron Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

MU opened at $57.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.44.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

