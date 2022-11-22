Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $25.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HUM. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.00.

Humana Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

NYSE:HUM opened at $525.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $514.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.