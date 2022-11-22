Capital One Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $5.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.21. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $24.82 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.10.

FANG opened at $149.99 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

