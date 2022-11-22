HC Wainwright Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cybin in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cybin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cybin’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Cybin alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cybin from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday.

Cybin Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CYBN opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.35. Cybin has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cybin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Cybin in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cybin by 370.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 58,771 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cybin by 926.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 98,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cybin

(Get Rating)

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.