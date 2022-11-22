Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Decreased by Analyst

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for American Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.02. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.70 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AFG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $142.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.47 and its 200-day moving average is $134.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,350,000 after acquiring an additional 256,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,708,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $824,668,000 after purchasing an additional 159,083 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5,124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,607,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,315 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,180,000 after purchasing an additional 103,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,848,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

