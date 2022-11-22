Rockwell Automation, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $10.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.56.

ROK opened at $263.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,902,943,000 after buying an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after buying an additional 261,227 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,015,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

