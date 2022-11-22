Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Receives C$77.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$77.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCBO. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DCBO opened at C$40.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.05. Docebo has a one year low of C$31.66 and a one year high of C$98.43.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.