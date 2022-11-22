Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $92.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Applied Materials from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.64.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $105.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.24. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.