YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives $7.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on YPF. Grupo Santander raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $7.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 272,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.