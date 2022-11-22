YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives $7.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.35.
Several research firms have issued reports on YPF. Grupo Santander raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $7.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima
YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.
