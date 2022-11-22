Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.64.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $105.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.24.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.5% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

