Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMAT. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Applied Materials from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.64.
Applied Materials Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.83 and its 200 day moving average is $97.24. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Applied Materials Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
