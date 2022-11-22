Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives $20.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €17.70 ($18.06) to €18.60 ($18.98) in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €24.00 ($24.49) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $15.25 on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.