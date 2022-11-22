Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives $23.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Evonik Industries from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €19.00 ($19.39) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

EVKIF stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

